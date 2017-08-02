Cannabis is the most popular drug in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.08.02

Cannabis still represents the number one illegal drug of choice among Italians. This is due to Italy’s role as significant importer from other countries that grow it, but also to its internal production. Of note is the fact that cannabinoids make up 90% of all drugs confiscated in Italy. Despite increasing popularity of new substances that have entered the market, marijuana remains the preference among Italian young people as well as adults. Around 1/3 of the population has admitted to having tried it at least once in the course of their lifetime, while over 1/4 of high-school students report having smoked it in 2016. Of these, however, as many as 90,000 claim to use it every day and approximately 150,000 report problematic usage. These data emerged in the annual report made by the government offices in charge of anti-drug policies and sent to the Italian Parliament for the year 2017.



