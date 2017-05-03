Can you recognize the person who is deaf among all the photographs?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.03

“Faces of deaf people” is a unique photograph exhibition. Scheduled to take place on May 5, 6, 7, 13 and 14, in Reggio Emilia, and curated for the Circuit OFF European Photography Festival, during which the photos of deaf photographer, and architect, Giacomo Albertini will be displayed. The objective of the show is to create awareness of the different facial expressions among hearing and deaf people. In fact, this is where the idea of a specific challenge comes in: the public is asked to identify the only photo among a total of 8 images that represents a person without a hearing disability. The result will be posted on his Facebook page.

