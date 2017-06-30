Calling all lawyers and economists experts in robotics

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.30

Robots are already among us. But technology has moved faster than European politics. To close this gap, young professionals are needed who are able to make this new realty an integral part of EU legislation. Hence, the creation of a special Summer School entirely dedicated to investigating regulations that can effectively guide the use of robotics in the Old Continent. In fact, the Scuola Sant’Anna, in Pisa, Italy, from July 3 – 8 will be the meeting place for engineers, as well as legal and technological experts, who are gathered together to discuss the legal, ethical, and economic implications of the presence of androids both in the workplace and in social services. A multidisciplinary approach that will allow the participants to avoid falling in the trap of being attracted to fascinating technological applications that are more science fiction than reality. Instead, the focus will be on identifying the potential challenges and critical issues involved in creating the strategic base for a common European research and legislative program.