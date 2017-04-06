Call for entries for the Healthy Workplaces Film Award 2017

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.06

The 60th edition of the DOK Leipzig International Festival for Documentary and Animated Film takes place this year from 30 October to 5 November. As every year, the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work collaborates in this festival presenting the Healthy Workplaces Film Award, a prize that honours the best documentary or animated film on work-related topics with a €5.000 reward and the production of 1,000 DVDs including subtitles in a selection of European languages. Final entry deadline for documentaries, animation and animated documentaries to the Dok Leipzig Website is 7 July. Find out more information about the criteria to apply for the Healthy Workplaces Award 2017.