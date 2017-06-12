Call for best practice project or policy in accessibility is open

Related:

She hoped to take off her Minnie ears at the dinner table Loreto was born 22 years ago with only one ear, her right one. Her mother discovered the handicap when she took her new baby in her arms for the first time, in the operating room. She had not been told immediately at birth that her little girl had been born Read More.

A paralympic champion among the winners of the “Giuseppe Melchionna” Prize Here are the winners of the first edition of the Italian National Artistic-Literary Prize "Giuseppe Melchionna". The competition launched by the Prodigio Onlus Association and reserved for the best works as tools to promote the integration of people with disabilities. The winner of the "Poetry" section is the paralympic champion Read More.

She is a music star despite her deafness She’s deaf but her voice left everyone amazed beyond belief. Mandy Harvey, 29-year-old American woman, with her debut song, Try, left America’s Got Talent public and judges spellbound yesterday. Her performance received 2 million likes on Facebook and the question that was certainly on everyone’s mind was: how is she Read More.

How many people with disabilities are there in Italy? In Italy, people with disabilities are 3.2 million, including 2.5 million elderly. The share of women is higher than that of men: 7.1% vs. 3.8%. In more than half of the cases (55.5%), people have many types of functional problems (1.8 million are considered seriously disabled), while approximately 540,000 are Read More.

Uffizi Gallery of Florence brings back tactile exhibit for individuals with disabilities “Pittura in punta di dita” (Painting at the Tip of Your Fingers) is the laboratory for visitors with disabilities promoted by the most visited museum in Italy, the Uffizi Gallery. The project was launched in collaboration with students of the Laboratory of Ancient Painting Techniques of the Italian high school, Read More.