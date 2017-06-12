Call for best practice project or policy in accessibility is open

Call for best practice project or policy in accessibility is openby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.12
The Zero Project call for nominations 2018 is open. Since 2012 the Zero Project has disseminated replicable and innovative solutions for the problems people with disabilities face, raising public awareness, stimulating reform and acting as a catalyst for a world without barriers. This year the theme is accessibility. There are 4 subgroups on the subject of accessibility: Built Environment, Infrastructure, ICT – Information and Communication Technology, Products and Services. Furthermore, the organizers have defined 5 additional important themes from which Innovative Practices are especially welcome: Urban Development, Tourism, Museum and Arts, Emergency and disaster recovery, Workplace adaption. Nominations may work towards creating universal accessibility but may also work only to support one group of persons with disabilities. Nominations that support accessibility measures for people with multiple and severe disabilities are welcome, as well as for those constraints that are often neglected, like color-blindness, severe allergies, leprosies and others.
She hoped to take off her Minnie ears at the dinner table
Loreto was born 22 years ago with only one ear, her right one. Her mother discovered the handicap when she took her new baby in her arms for the first time, in the operating room. She had not been told immediately at birth that her little girl had been born Read More.
A paralympic champion among the winners of the “Giuseppe Melchionna” Prize
Here are the winners of the first edition of the Italian National Artistic-Literary Prize "Giuseppe Melchionna". The competition launched by the Prodigio Onlus Association and reserved for the best works as tools to promote the integration of people with disabilities. The winner of the "Poetry" section is the paralympic champion Read More.
She is a music star despite her deafness
She’s deaf but her voice left everyone amazed beyond belief. Mandy Harvey, 29-year-old American woman, with her debut song, Try, left America’s Got Talent public and judges spellbound yesterday. Her performance received 2 million likes on Facebook and the question that was certainly on everyone’s mind was: how is she Read More.
How many people with disabilities are there in Italy?
In Italy, people with disabilities are 3.2 million, including 2.5 million elderly. The share of women is higher than that of men: 7.1% vs. 3.8%. In more than half of the cases (55.5%), people have many types of functional problems (1.8 million are considered seriously disabled), while approximately 540,000 are Read More.
Uffizi Gallery of Florence brings back tactile exhibit for individuals with disabilities
“Pittura in punta di dita” (Painting at the Tip of Your Fingers) is the laboratory for visitors with disabilities promoted by the most visited museum in Italy, the Uffizi Gallery. The project was launched in collaboration with students of the Laboratory of Ancient Painting Techniques of the Italian high school, Read More.
Five blind mountaineers aim to conquer the highest peak of Northern Europe
Five visually impaired Spanish mountaineers are preparing to climb Galdhøpiggen, the mountain that with its 2,469 metres above sea level is the highest slope of Norway, not to mention all of Northern Europe. The challenge will take place between the 1st and the 5th of June. The expedition will involve Read More.