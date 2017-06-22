Call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capitalby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.22
Launch of financial incentive and call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capital and 2019 European Green Leaf Awards. The competition for both awards is now open with more details on the European Green Capital Award application to be found here and the European Green Leaf Award application here. For the first time, in order to celebrate the 10th year of the European Green Capital competition, the EU Commission will award a financial incentive of €350,000 to the winning city of the 2020 European Green Capital title (cities with a population of 100,000 or more inhabitants). A financial incentive of €75,000 will be awarded to the winner of the European Green Leaf 2019 title (cities with a population of 20,000 up to 100,000 inhabitants).
Facebook culprit for increase in divorces
In Italy, the number of divorces is continuing to rise, but Facebook is continuing to be one of the causes. In fact, new technologies in general, especially social networks, have contributed to an increase in family conflicts, because they favor new friendships and extra-conjugal stimuli. An Italian consumer association, Adico, Read More.
Fake separations help couples pay less taxes
In Italy, couples can be legally separated without ever divorcing. But, some couples have figured out that this could be a creative way to pay less taxes. In fact the estimates of these creative, false marriage crises, have been as high as 7% of all legal separations: approximately 6,400 out Read More.
Denmark is the top quality of life nation in the world
Denmark is the best nation in the world based on the quality of life it offers. According to the Social Progress Index (SPI), an annually study that ranked Denmark first out of 128 nations based on scores in 50 indicators such as access to electricity, air pollution, violent crime, criminality, Read More.
How much the European Union spends on survivors’ benefits
Nearly €220 billion were spent in the European Union (EU) on survivors’ benefits in 2014. This represented almost 6% of the total spent on social benefits, a rate almost equivalent with that spent for unemployment (5%) and disability (7%). Survivors’ benefits include income maintenance and support in connection with the Read More.
Stories of consolation for women who discovered their husbands were gay
Girls, if you ended up marrying a gay man without having known it, the following stories should make you feel better. Even, if only to show you that you are in good company. Take the numerous wives in Hollywood, for example, whose marriages ended when “he” decided to come out, Read More.
A phenomenon called Social Will
Over the next 15 years, Italians will leave nearly €130 billion to social causes through their Wills. This projection was made by Cariplo Foundation’s Observatory, using estimates to adjust the potential value of donations to charitable foundations left in the last wishes expressed by Italian citizens, based on life expectancy Read More.