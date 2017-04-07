By the end of the century, more Muslims than Christians

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.07

By 2100, on a world scale, the number of Muslims could outnumber Christians. At least, that is what the experts at Pew Research Center say. According to them, Mohammed’s faithful followers could increase as much as 70% by the second half of this century. While Christians, +34%. Trends that would bring the two leading religions to about 3 billion each by 2060, and if constant, could see Muslims surpass Christians by the end of the XX1st century. For two primary reasons. The First. Muslims have a higher fertility rate. Seeing as the average age of this group is lower (24) than that of Christians (32). The Second. Muslims have more children than any other religious group. The average is 2.9 children per Muslim mom as compared to 2.6 per Christian woman.