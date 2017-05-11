By 2035 the number of UK stroke cases is expected to increase by 44%

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.11

In Europe, the number of strokes is likely to rise by a third (34%) by 2035. But the increase in the UK is expected to be more pronounced at 44%, owing to the rate at which the country’s population is ageing relative to many other European countries. Over the same period, the number of stroke survivors is predicted to rise by a third. Stroke is a brain attack, affecting 17 million people worldwide each year. It is the second most common cause of death and a leading cause of adult physical disability. Data come from the Global Burden of Disease study 2015, and demographic projections obtained from Eurostat (statistical office of the EU).