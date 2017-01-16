Buying Coke and Sprite on the government’s money

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.16

Poor American families waste the government subsidised food stamps on purchases of junk food. The U.S. governmental agency Food and Nutrition Service recently published a report denouncing the inappropriate use of this type of welfare, among the families that qualify for the program SNAP, whereby they can spend special vouchers in food stores. It appears that they are wasting more than 20% in carbonated and energy drinks, snacks and every conceivable type of sweet. A percentage that exceeds the percentage of overall expenditures on nutritionally important food categories, such as meat, fish and vegetables. The result is that there are more bottles of soda on the table than milk cartons. These data have stimulated a heated debte about whether this type of welfare instrument for nuclear families works for those in difficult social and economic situations, and how to best provide this type of important support.