Business for stessed-out new parents who need to nap

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.01

A special “sleep class” for tired and stressed-out parents. This is an experimental program being launched by the health clubs throughout England with the name of personal trainer, David Lloyd. The “sleep sessions” will primarily be offered in the afternoon when the little ones are in pre-school or in elementary school. The first session teaches stretching exercises to relax all muscles. The second turns participants’ attention to the core program. Providing a light mask for covering the eyes, they are all asked to lie down for 45 minutes, in a room with soft lighting, comfortable beds, perfectly controlled temperature, and blankets/pillows, so that they can relax before heading home to: prepare meals and address the needs of crying kids with stomach aches and other complaints. A frenetic rhythm that according to research conducted by the same David Lloyd Clubs, leads to a drastic reduction in sleep time in as many as 25 % of moms and dads that ultimately results in productivity loss at work.