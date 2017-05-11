Burka off limits in Italian hospitals

Burka off limits in Italian hospitalsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.11
In Italy, it is possible to prohibit entrance to public places to anyone who is wearing a burka or niqab. The Court of Milan, in fact, declared it valid the ban on covered faces which was put into place in numerous public offices and hospitals in the region for security reasons, after the serious terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015. The Judge did not consider the ban discriminatory, considering the necessity of guaranteeing safety to all citizens, with “the application of optimal measures for eliminating the possibility for someone to gain entrance into the public areas in question, and to hide his/her physical characteristics and/or identity”. Little concern was given to the fact that people adhering to a specific religion were inconvenienced and that in signs posted on the buildings, in addition to images of people with covered faces, there were also images of women who were obviously Muslims, depicted in traditional attire that covered their faces.
