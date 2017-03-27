Bullies just can’t wait to attack kids with acne

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.27

Now bullies are attacking kids with acne. At least in the UK. According to a recent survey conducted by the British Skin Foundation, as high as 62% of Her Majesty’s teenagers has received insults and threats from classmates, because of this skin condition. Even more worrying is the fact that this type of violence has pushed 19% of the victims of bullying to consider suicide, while 4% actually attempted to take his/her life. Percentages are more or less the same among victims who resort to self-harm. The only light point in this gloomy picture is the role of the family. About half of the young people interviewed asked a family member to intervene and sought advice about specific therapies to consider. Experts highlight the fact that, if followed correctly, they can be very effective. The real problem that emerged is the ignorance that surrounds the condition. For example, ideas that the condition is due to a lack of cleanliness or poor eating habits. Myths that add insult to injury for those with acne.