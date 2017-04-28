Bullies and their victims obsessed with cosmetic surgery

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.28

Bullies and their victims are obsessed with cosmetic surgery much more than their peers. A truth emerged by a study carried out by the University of Warwick, that has monitored the trend in the USA. Results of interviews and analysis have shown that 11.5% of bullies and 3.4% of their victims are willing to go under the knife to improve their physical appearance compared to less than 1% of their peers who are not affected by bullying. The reason lies in a weak, fragile and insecure character that the two parts, victims and their aggressors, have in common. They are so obsessed with their body that they do not fear to enter the operating theatre. Apart from this, they are also more likely, as recent statistics prove, than their peers to fall into the trap of anorexia.