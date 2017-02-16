British school leaders voice concerns over children’s mental health care

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.16

In the United Kingdom, many school leaders reported increases in the number of students suffering from mental health and wellbeing issues over the past five years. According to a survey conducted by the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), more than half (55%), mostly from secondary schools, said there had been a large increase in anxiety or stress, and over 40% reported a big increase in the problem of cyberbullying. Nearly eight out of ten (79%) reported an increase in self harm or suicidal thoughts amongst students. Most schools offer on-site support to students, such as counselling and sessions with educational psychologists, even though a large proportion reported that there was limited funding for these services. However, nearly two-thirds (65%) say they have had challenges in obtaining mental health care from local services in their area for students who need more specialist support.