British medicine deserves gold medal for organ transplants

British medicine deserves gold medal for organ transplantsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.11
More than 50,000 English citizens are alive today, thanks to an organ transplant. As for the distribution of organs: 36,300 have a new kidneys; 9,800 livers, 3,900 hearts, lungs, or both. These official data were just published in NHS Blood and Transplant that underlines, in addition, the record that was reached, in 2016, by the number of individuals who signed up on the national registry of donors: a figure that reached 23.6 million adults and children. The success, say the experts, is due to the increasing attention given to this issue in the public forum as well as to medical progress in general. Seeing as the survival rate of those who receive transplants continues to increase. In the beginning of the ‘90s, for example, an adult receiving a new kidney had a 66% chance that the organ would continue to function 5 years after the operation. Today, that level has reached beyond 87%.
Italian hospital performs highest number of pediatric transplants in Europe
Bambino Gesù located in Rome, is the only pediatric hospital in Europe that is able to perform every type of transplant that exists today. Gaining maximum visibility in the world press recently for its offer to assist little Charlie Gard, the hospital recently published data regarding the number of transplants Read More.
Italian athletes receive 8 medals at Olympics of Atheletes with Transplants
Already 8 medals won by Italian athletes two days from the opening ceremonies of the 21° World Transplant Games. The international sports competition taking place in Malaga, Spain, for athletes from around the world who have received organs and/or tissue transplants. The games which will come to a conclusion on Read More.
“Give blood, give now, give often” World Blood Donor Day 2017
Every year, on 14 June, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. This year’s campaign will focus on blood donation in emergencies. Read More.
Important decline in blood donors in Italy
Fall in blood donors one of the consequences of the Italian demographic decline. In 2016, the number fell to 1,688,000: a decrease of 40,000 compared to the previous year and the lowest figure since 2011. The reason for this worrying decrease is to be found in the progressive ageing of Read More.
Donate a part of yourself and find yourself unemployed
In addition to specific health reasons, organ donation could also place a person at risk for losing his/her job. At least in Spain, where this occurred with individuals who missed work for procedures having to do with donating an organ, for example a kidney, to a dying friend or family member. Read More.
AVIS celebrates a 90th birthday with more than 1 million volunteers
Italy’s Association of Italian Blood Volunteers AVIS (Associazione Volontari Italiani Sangue), is celebrating not only its 90th birthday, but also its exponential growth. In 1927, there were 17 members, today there are 1.3 million. In the last 30 years, the membership has grown almost 90% while the number of actual Read More.