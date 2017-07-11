British medicine deserves gold medal for organ transplants

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.11

More than 50,000 English citizens are alive today, thanks to an organ transplant. As for the distribution of organs: 36,300 have a new kidneys; 9,800 livers, 3,900 hearts, lungs, or both. These official data were just published in NHS Blood and Transplant that underlines, in addition, the record that was reached, in 2016, by the number of individuals who signed up on the national registry of donors: a figure that reached 23.6 million adults and children. The success, say the experts, is due to the increasing attention given to this issue in the public forum as well as to medical progress in general. Seeing as the survival rate of those who receive transplants continues to increase. In the beginning of the ‘90s, for example, an adult receiving a new kidney had a 66% chance that the organ would continue to function 5 years after the operation. Today, that level has reached beyond 87%.