British and Italian teachers are in the same messy situation

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.18

Teachers increasingly fed up with the impenetrable alliance between rude students and overly protective, aggressive parents. Such is the case in the UK. Where the percentage of teachers in elementary and high schools who end up alcoholics, heavy smokers, or coffee and antidepressant addicts, is on the rise. The snapshot that has emerged in the recent survey published by the English union NASUWT is a true downgrading of the professional figure of the teacher: who, as a result of mistreatment by both students and parents, falls in the trap of low self-esteem, to the point of suffering from mental disturbances and eating disorders. Which, of course, lead to serious consequences in their professional spheres. But, also in their private lives as well. Given the increasing number of teachers whose personal relationships come to an end because of what has become one of the most stressful professions.