Breath test could soon be used to detect two aggressive cancers

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.13

Could a breath test detect cancer? According to a new research yes. The test has proved successful in detecting stomach and esophageal cancers in 300 trial patients – with 85% accuracy. Both cancers tend to be diagnosed too late – at which point the chance of surviving five years is slim. The trial was based on the results of previous research that suggested differences in the levels of specific chemicals between patients with stomach or esophageal cancer and patients with upper gastrointestinal symptoms without cancer. The test could also save thousands from having to endure painful endoscopy exams, which involves forcing a tube down one’s throat to inspect their stomach. At present, in fact, the only way to diagnose esophageal cancer or stomach cancer is with endoscopy. ‘This method is expensive, invasive and has some risk of complications. The team is also working on breath tests for other types of cancer, such as colorectal and pancreatic, which could be used as first-line tests in general practice surgeries.