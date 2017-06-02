Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer risk

Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer riskby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.02
Women who breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months may lower their own risk of developing endometrial cancer by 11%. In a new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long. This included about 9,000 women with endometrial cancer. After accounting for other factors that can influence endometrial cancer risk, including age, race, education, oral contraceptive use, menopausal status, years since last pregnancy and body mass index (BMI), researchers found the apparent protective effect of breastfeeding remained. The study doesn’t prove that breastfeeding helps to protect against endometrial cancer, but it’s plausible, the authors write, because the growth of this type of cancer is stimulated by estrogen, which is suppressed during breastfeeding.
How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe
Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.
A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s lives
Julian Rios Cantu, an 18-year-old Mexican boy invented Eva, a hi-tech bra that might be able to identify early symptoms of breast cancer. Enabling women who wear it to benefit from early intervention. Julian was only 13 when his mom died of breast cancer, despite having had a double mastectomy. Read More.
Italy invests too little in the prevention of tumors
Italy spends only €5 billion each year to prevent tumors. Which amounts to only 4.2% of the total healthcare system budget, instead of the 5% ceiling that had been established by the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA). The complaint was advanced by AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), that recently Read More.
Thousands of cancer patients die in hospital against their wishes
More than 62,000 people die of cancer in hospital each year in the UK – despite a significant majority of people with cancer stating that they would like to die at home, according to a new report published by Macmillan Cancer Support. It shows that just 1% of people with Read More.
Obesity blamed for sharp rise in kidney cancer in UK
Obesity is to blame for a surge in kidney cancer in the UK, causing an extra 20,000 cases in the last 10 years. According to Cancer Research UK new cases of kidney cancer have risen steeply, by 40% over the past decade. Obesity and being overweight are implicated in about Read More.
Cancer death rates in the United States are continuing to fall
US cancer death rates continue to fall and the five-year survival rates of those diagnosed with the disease have risen. According to The Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer, there is a decline in incidence of cancer among men in recent years, although it remained stable Read More.