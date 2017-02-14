Breakthrough in cancer research can come from teen scientists

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.14

Teens could significantly contribute to cancer research. Thanks to prestigious American contest Regeneron, that each year awards scholarships that are worth thousand dollars to the ten brightest young minds who present real breakthrough in medical-scientific area. Among the 40 finalists, Prathik Naidu, 17 years old, who examines the genes of cancer cells in a three-dimensional way with software he built himself. Or, David Rekhtman, 18 years old, who examines the potential of immunogenic cell death in cancer treatment, which he explained as training “the immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.” There tents of valuable projects like this, the best will be awarded during the final ceremony that will take place in Washington on 14th March at the National Building Museum.