Brain patterns at 6 months predict autism in high-risk infants

by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.08

Long before an official diagnosis, a single brain scan at 6 months of age may be able to predict with near perfect accuracy which babies will develop autism. By using a technique known as machine learning to look at brain patterns in infants, researchers say they were able to successfully flag most children on the spectrum well before symptoms appeared. According to researchers at the University of North Carolina, the findings published in the journal Science Translational Medicine may offer a first step to developing an early detection method for autism. For the new study, researchers did brain scans of 59 sleeping infants, all of whom were aged 6 months and had older siblings with autism, which means they are more likely to develop autism themselves. The scans collected data from 230 brain regions. Researchers then analyzed how different regions worked with each other, using a machine learning classifier — essentially a computer program — to distinguish patterns. Ultimately, 11 of the babies were diagnosed with autism at age 2, nine of whom were identified by the machine learning classifier as babies. The findings come after the same group of researchers reported earlier this year that a slightly different approach, also using MRI scans, could identify children with the developmental disorder before symptoms appeared.