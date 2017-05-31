Braille is now portable thanks to six women

Braille is now portable thanks to six womenby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.31
Reading will soon be a lot easier for the visually impaired thanks to six young female students at Mit in Boston. The team of talented engineers has created Tactile a device that is as large as a glasses case with a special video camera on one side that can scan any text and translate it into Braille. It works via particular “pistons” located on the opposite side that move up and down to transmit the tactile translation via the hand of the visually impaired person. The impressive tool is still in the experimental phase but the “magnificent six” think that it will soon be ready for the international market for women, men and children who are blind or suffer from serious visual impairments.
