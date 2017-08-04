Book series dedicated entirely to young readers with dyslexia

Book series dedicated entirely to young readers with dyslexiaby Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.04
Dyscool is a book series entirely dedicated to young people with dyslexia. This initiative was born of a partnership between two publishing houses: the first, an innovative start-up, Mobydys, specialized in creating digital materials for cognitively diverse readers and inventor of digital books for dyslexic children; and the second, Nathan, targeted especially to young readers. And their common objective? To launch best sellers for this unique audience of children with dyslexia, to help them not feel discouraged and to allow them to access cultural enrichment differently than the mainstream. And last but not least, these publishers place great emphasis on enjoyment, which for them is fundamental for any project that involves literature. This project received an award in France at the 10th edition of Ocirp.
New USA program of bike-sharing for disabled citizens
Portland is the first American city to adopt a bike-sharing city for disabled citizens. “Adaptive Biketown” is the program sponsored by Nike and it allows individuals to rent a special bicycle for less than $5 an hour. Each bike is adapted to the special needs of this unique population: for Read More.
Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis
Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis and even reverses brain shrinkage. A study published on the Multiple Sclerosis Journal shows, for the first time, that exercise can actually halt the progression of the neurological disease. Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients are told that is helpful to stay as healthy Read More.
Microsoft caters to needs of dyslexic users
Microsoft takes into consideration the unique needs of dyslexic users. inThe computer giant, in fact, has installed new dylexic-friendly functions in Word. Now, users who have learning disabilities can use Read Aloud, that actually pronounces out loud the text simultaneously while the user reads it, and also highlights the words that are being Read More.
Another step completed for Italian ‘After Us’ law
In Italy, an implementing degree has been employed for the new "After us" law that is in force. It is a measure that guarantees that when both parents of children with severe disabilities die, their disabled offspring will not be abandoned. This guarantee can be made thanks to a collaboration Read More.
Italian Campania region creates special office to protect rights of disabled
Campania is the first Italian region to create an administrative position for the protection of the rights of disabled individuals. In fact, the regional council approved the proposed law for the creation of this professional function unanimously (33 “yes” out of 33 voters). The individual will be elected by the Read More.
The label that certifies the accessibility of PDFs for blind people
The French Federation of Blind and Visually Impaired has just launched its first label for document accessibility on the Web. In June 2016, a study revealed that 90% of blind and visually impaired PC users had difficulty opening a file. That is why digital accessibility standards must be extended from Read More.