Bodybuilder with Down’s Syndrome enjoying success

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.01

The dream of becoming a bodybuilder has finally become reality for Jon Atkins. The 19-year old, American man with Down’s Syndrome was a real protagonist at the the last edition of The Body Sculpting Open’, one of the most important events in that sector, and the first in which Jon participated. Which, for him, was a real milestone. Thanks to 5 years of hard work with his physical therapist that made sure the weights were not too heavy. Jon’s turning point came only one year ago, when the young man’s father noticed his son watching him very closely while he was working-out at home. From there, he helped Jon try out different equipment, each time with a little bit more weight. Ultimately, he became a professional athlete and was also able to overcome his shyness, which had accompanied him since early childhood. “Contact with others had always been a problem for him” – his mother explained – “but getting such great results helps him have faith in himself. He has no plans to stop here”.