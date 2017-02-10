Blind girl discovers sex in nudist camp

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.10

Even blind individuals make love. This is the message behind “Blind sex”. A short film (French), finalist in the international film festival, Clermont-Ferrand, with protagonist, Louise, a young blind girl, who, like her friends, feels her hormones rising to the call of sex. At the end of summer vacation, crushed by her over-protected parents, she runs away from home. She gets lost in the forest, where she is surprised by an encounter with a girl who lives in a nudist colony. It is in this place, finally free from the stigma of her disability, that the young girl discovers her body and the pleasure of sex. A refined work of art, from the director, Sarah Santamaria-Mertens, who successfully breaks the tabù of sexuality among disabled individuals.

