Blind consumers will be able to spend €50 more easily

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.05

€50 is getting a restyling for the blind and visually impaired. The new “bills” are actually more “readable” today compared to past versions, due to a few particular elements that are perceptible by touch. First, the number 50 is raised, having been printed with a technique called chalcography, and it is higher than other text. The same for the “holographic window” that represents the face of Europe: the mythical Greek princess. And the colors are brighter too. Additional features are in line with the other bills released in the new series, already printed last year, after a restyling by the Central Bank of Europe according to the same criteria. Maybe not everyone knows, but the €50 bill is the one most used, to the point that it represents nearly half of all paper money in circulation. Therefore, these changes will be useful and appreciated by citizens throughout the 19 Eurozone countries, who have visual deficits.