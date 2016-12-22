Blind and deaf people can administer emergency first aid too

by Beatrice Credi - 2016.12.22

Training sessions that will enable blind and deaf individuals in France to learn the “ABCs” of emergency aid. Connaissens, is the name of the initiative that is organized into 10 modules: from cardiac arrest to intestinal obstruction, or bone traumas, the training sessions are dedicated exclusively to individuals with sensorial deficits. A total of 10-12 hours will be given to each group of 8 people, and the didactic approach will be tailored to the specific handicap. For example, students with visual impairments will be accompanied by a volunteer who will help them with the correct gestures and manoeuvres. At the end of the course, they will be given a small book with the condensed content of the course in Braille or in large letters and an audio CD. For students with hearing impairments, on the other hand, there will be an interpreter available in French sign language (LSF) who will always be alongside the teacher. Also these students will be given support materials, comprised of 400 photographs and illustrations. In addition, QR codes will enable students to have access to videos translated in LSF with descriptions and subtitles. The program was launched in Orleans, France, and due to the requests of many local governments, will be extended throughout the country until 2018. The primary objective of Fondation Harmonie Solidarités, the organization responsible for the program: to train a total of 250 individuals with disabilities on the managment of emergency health situations that might arise.