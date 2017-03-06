Births in Italy, new record low

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.06

In Italy, the minimum level of births in 2015 (486 thousand) was exceeded in 2016 with 474 thousand. The total fertility rate fell to 1.34 children per woman. The change was due to the reduction of women of childbearing age (for national women) and to the aging process (for non national women). Non nationals, in fact, had 1.95 children in 2016 (against 1.94 in 2015). The nationals remained on the value of 1.27 children, as in 2015. The trend to have children at later ages was confirmed: the mean age at childbearing grew to 31.7 years. According to the latest data by the Italian Institute of Statistics (Istat), the population at 1st January 2017 was estimated to be 60,579,000: 86,000 units less than the previous year. The natural decrease (difference between births and deaths) recorded a negative figure in 2016 (-134 thousand) which was the second worst result ever, superior only to that of 2015 (-162 thousand). Anyway, the net international migration amounted to +135 thousand, a similar level to that seen in 2015. Life expectancy at birth continues to grow: it reached 80.6 years for men (+0.5 on 2015, +0.3 on 2014) and 85.1 years for women (+0.5 and +0.1).

