Binge-drinking has a bigger impact on youth obesity rates

Binge-drinking has a bigger impact on youth obesity ratesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.31
Underage binge-drinking is having a huge impact on teenagers’ weight. A team of Canadian researchers has published a new report suggesting that teen drinking has a much bigger impact on youth obesity rates than once thought. The researchers found that nearly 39% of high-school students reported binge drinking – defined as having five drinks or more in one sitting – at least once a month, and 11% reported binge drinking at least once a week. Males were twice as likely to binge drink once a week than females and three times as likely to binge drink two or more times per week. By comparing student drinking habits with the nutritional information of popular types of alcoholic beverages the researchers were able to make estimates on just how much weight a student might gain from the caloric intake of a year of binge drinking. The study is one of the first to examine youth obesity through the lens of alcohol consumption.
