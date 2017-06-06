Bikers build homes for poor families in Romania

Related:

Finally a state stands up against lunch shaming New Mexico is the first American state to prohibit lunch shaming. A punitive practice that is widespread in the U.S. That humiliates students who are unable to pay regularly for school lunches. The new law, proposed by a group of associations and Democratic politicians, which was approved last week, prohibits

Ontario will launch a trial run of universal basic income The Canadian province of Ontario will launch a trial run of universal basic income with about 4,000 participants this summer, making it the first North American government in decades to test this type of policy. Participants in the three-year, C$150m pilot program will be drawn from the cities of Hamilton,

A nursery where Italian and foreign kids play together In Milan there is a very special nursery called "Children's Dream" ("Sogno di Bimbi"); it is a little paradise that welcomes Italian and foreign children, from 12 months to 3 years of age. The single mothers of these children are on low incomes and don't have a place in a

Here is the law introducing the Inclusion Welfare Assistance Green light of the Italian Senate to the Inclusion Welfare Assistance (Reddito di Inclusione). Today, in fact, the new rules against poverty, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July, received the final ok. This new measure comes from a regional test of the Support for Active Inclusion (SIA, Sostegno

A new type of cannabilism spreading in American cities Mark McCullen, unemployed alcoholic and drug addict, from the suburbs of Cleveland (USA), survives by selling his plasma to the pharmaceutical companies. His is only one example of a phenomenon that is growing among poor Americans living on the outskirts: the securing of a means to make a living through