BFree makes tourist attractions wheelchair accessible

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.24

BFree is an Italian app that helps people with motor disabilities to visit the most important tourist attractions in Verona, Rome, Siena and Lugano. In fact, it provides all the useful information about the structures and their accessibility with the electric or manual wheelchair. Developed by Global Accessibility, thanks to the support of the legal company DAS and Roman onlus Abiliatour, it is already available for Android devices. By September, as assured by the creators, a 2.0 version will also be developed. This will allow tour companies to offer alternative routes and services, provided they are accessible to handicapped people.







