Beware of e-cigs: they can cause DNA damage

Beware of e-cigs: they can cause DNA damageby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.30
E-cigs cause DNA damage to the blood cells. These are alterations that can contribute to the development of cancer, according to a toxicological survey led by the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology of the University of Bologna, recently published in the scientific journal Nature. Researchers warn: contrary to the general belief that the lack of tobacco combustion typical of electronic nicotine-delivery systems avoids the production of harmful chemicals, the high temperature reached by e-cig solutions can generate dozens of toxic substances, including tobacco-specific PAHs, nitrosamines, metals, carbonyl compounds such as acrolein and formaldehyde, which is classified as carcinogenic to humans and acetaldehyde, possibly carcinogenic. In particular, e-cig vapour induces the development of oxidative stress in the lung, often considered a cause or a contributory cause of tumors, cellular aging and degenerative diseases. Furthermore, according to the study electronic cigarettes also increase cholesterol levels and saturated fatty acids, which are associated with an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
