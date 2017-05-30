Beware of e-cigs: they can cause DNA damage

Related:

How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer

Smoking is a vice for poor people Globally, around 226 million adult tobacco users live in poverty. In low-income countries, sometimes more than 10% of household income is spent on tobacco products, meaning less money for food, education and healthcare. These are some of the data reported by the WHO (World Health Organization) in view of the

Social smoking as bad as a regular cigarette Social smokers face similar risks of heart problems and cholesterol to those who smoke every day. In a new study, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, the research team tested almost 40,000 participants and they found 17% of those they surveyed were daily smokers, and more than 10%

How many people have died from smoking in the world? One in 10 deaths around the world is caused by smoking, according to a major new study published by The Lancet medical journal. The tobacco epidemic is far from over and the threat to lives is spreading across the globe: there were nearly one billion smokers in 2015, in spite

Eastern and southern europe got their act together over this issue The countries in Europe with the worst economies have the best anti-tobacco policies. In the EU classification of those who do the most and do it the best, leaders come from southern and eastern countries. For once, Germany is among the losers: Germany, Austria and Luxembourg. In the 3-year report "Tobacco Control