Beware of considering HPV a female virus

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.20

HPV is not only a female illness, at least not in USA. Contrary to what most people think, more than half of the male population in America, has the Human Papilloma Virus – the most common of the sexually transmitted diseases. A very large study documenting these male cases has just been published in JAMA Oncology. These data highlight that that the +23 male population recorded the highest numbers of contagion (47%). While the percentage of younger men (-23 years) with the disease were 29%. The overall situation, however, has been expressed as “worrisome” by the experts, who have identified vaccination as the only way to combat these numbers. And the published study revealed that only 10% of males in the under 26 range has been vaccinated. Which is too low a number to combat the virus, of which over 120 forms have been identified, and which, if not diagnosed early, can lead to very serious consequences. Throat cancer, anal cancer, cancer of the penis and cervix, are among the illnesses that can result from not treating HPV in a timely manner.