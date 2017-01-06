Better Youporn than hours alone in a retirement home

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.01.06

With retirement, some people age rapidly and others come alive. I have been convinced of this ever since my friend Fabio told me about fixing the computer of his uncle over-70, and finding tons of porno films downloaded. In fact, his spry uncle seems to be always in a good mood, passionate about life and living for the moment. Then, on the other hand, there’s my father-in-law, who greeted old age with days divided between one medical exam and another, between brain-scans and ultrasounds of his bladder.

Two completely different ways of approaching the “mature” years. It seems that many forget that old age, like youth, comes around but once. So, why not enjoy it to the fullest? For this reason, 60-somethings should greet the opportunity to experiment with many “firsts” they stupidly passed up earlier in life: a romantic serenade, an all-nighter gazing at the stars, getting up before dawn to catch the sunrise, a canoe trip. Small and big things that were always put off to another day, that now can be done without any worry. With the wisdom that comes with grey hair and the lightness of carpe diem: now or never.

But, what frightens older people the most is being judged by others, glances of reproach, warning that “at a certain age, it’s just not appropriate”. It’s not by chance that while the governments of industrialized countries with increasingly older populations do everything to encourage active lifestyles among the elderly (to avoid exploding healthcare costs), public opinion seems to be against this strategy. What would you think if you knew that your grandparents still made passionate love? Would it disgust you? That might be why the majority of over-60 somethings interviewed by Gransnet (a network of grandparents) admit to having sex regularly, but behind family members’ backs, for fear of being judged. The truth is that to obtain an active, healthy old age, it is important to have the support of the community at large, a “positive collective culture”. Be sure to remember this, especially if you find some porn flicks on your grandfather’s computer.