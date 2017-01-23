Better to pay health club costs than hospital stay

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.23

Pay obese individuals to do physical exercise. This is the controversial idea outlined in a recent study published in the American Journal Of Preventive Medicine. The efficacy of the “payment approach” was demonstrated by a trial conducted on 100 oversized men and women. Each was offered a bonus of $60 a week ($40 to keep and $20 to donate to a charity) to receive upon concluding a weekly walk of 5 kilometers, considered moderate physical activity. Almost the entire number of participants was able to meet the objective. However, after the 16-week trial period, the financial reward was terminated, and the majority of those in the sample went back to their old (and unhealthy) ways. Which brought Karen Glanz, the study’s author, to conclude that a longer time-frame is necessary before overweight individuals “can truly “interiorize” what, indeed, is the real “prize”: not the financial gain, but improved health”.