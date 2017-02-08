Better an introvert than a pushy extravert

by Elisabetta Pina - 2017.02.08

«We are not anti-sociai, just “differently social”». Welcome to the not-so-familiar world of “Introversi è meglio” (Introverts are better). The book, written by Italian author Marco Bonora, founder of the Accademia della Felicità (Happiness Academy), that examines carefully the shadowy areas where many men and women with a certain type of personality, hide.

Question: Is being an introvert a problem?

Answer: In countries, like Italy where extroverts dominate, introverts are always perceived as problematic, maybe because they are more difficult to “read”. Today, finally, the positive aspects of this type of personality are beginning to be appreciated.

Q: And are you an introvert?

A: I’d say 70%. And, I am perfectly comfortable this way. Like all introverts, I love listening to others (one at a time though!) and I have no problem with being defined as a bear.

Q: But there are those who suffer from having that label?

A: No, I don’t think so. It’s important to be aware of one’s weak points. Take me, for example, I avoid conflict like the plague. Introverts who see a heated discussion coming their way, need time to analyze things and to decide what to do. Not so for extroverts. They accomplish those tasks while they are participating in an emotionally charged exchange. This is a problem. The trick is to manage to debate a point and, at the same time, avoid isolation.

Q: How did your book “Introversi è meglio” come about?

A: I thought about a manual with self-deprecating humor that could help introverts understand how to let the quality of their silence emerge. Our greatest risk is that our personality will keep us from reaching our objectives. For example, now I am able to speak in public without fainting, thanks to training that helped me transform this phobia into a point of satisfaction. It is absolutely necessary to leave one’s “comfort zone” (an area that each person constructs where he/she feels safe) to break the mold, and little by little, try other options.

Q: Is this trait passed down genetically?

A: 50% of our personality has a genetic base, part of our Dna; the other 50, as psychiatrist, Gustav Jung, intuitively figured out, is based on our surrounding environment. My father was an introvert and I had a lonely childhood.

Q:What do you have to do if you live with an introvert?

A: Nothing, just listen to him/her. An introvert needs to crawl back into his/her cave to re-charge after an intensely social experience. But he/she is not angry. Just responding to a personal need.