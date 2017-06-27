Best practices for sports facilities wanting to provide complete accessibility

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.27

Athletes with disabilities have to compete, not only for medals in the pool or on the track. But the structural barriers all around them force them to compete in their daily lives 24/7. Simple activities like taking a shower after practice or opening one’s locker in the dressing room can become a real nightmare, given that the majority of sports facilities are not completely accessible. And this is, in fact, the message behind the spot that was recently launched in Holland, but the same is true in almost all countries around the world. The campaign aims at raising awareness and funds for restructuring facilities to meet the needs of athletes with handicaps. In Spain, as weak in this area as the other countries mentioned, an informative web page has been published that outlines best practices for sports facilities that want to provide accessibility for all of their patrons.