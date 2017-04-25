Berlin releases immigrant crime statistics but won’t criminalize all refugees

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.25

In 2016, the number of crimes committed by asylum-seekers in Germany has increased: +52% compared to the preceding year. According to the data distributed by Germany’s Interior Ministry, 174,000 of the new arrivals are awaiting sentencing for a crime. The list of most common crimes among this population are: pick pocketing (35%); physical violence (15%) and house thefts (11%). Numbers, the authorities across the Reine were quick to point out, that should not destroy the image of the majority of refugees coming for the most part from Syria (exceeding 1 million) who in the last years have arrived in Germany in search of refuge. Many who participate in the anti-immigrant movements such as Alternative für Deutschland (Afd) do not share that opinion. In fact, they cite crime statistics to encourage closing of borders to immigrants and refugees.