Beneficial effects of Sweden’s gender-neutral nurseries

Beneficial effects of Sweden’s gender-neutral nurseriesby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.21
Though not well known, they have already reached their desired objectives. The so-called neutral gender nurseries that Sweden has experimented with to raise new generations free from the gender stereotypes of the past. According to a recent study, the children who were exposed to these, demonstrated on average, a lesser tendency towards, and even a total absence of discriminatory attitudes when it came to the “other half”. To the merit, according to the experts, of a special didactic method that obliges teachers and school staff to refer to all children with the neutral Swedish pronoun, “hen”. No blue and pink stickers or little bows on school uniforms. All toys and books are unisex.
