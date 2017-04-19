Ben Affleck to appear at new autism film festival

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.19

Orange County, in the U.S. state of California, will shed light on autism in a major way this weekend — the inaugural film festival AutFest “From Spectrum to Screen” will celebrate and bring awareness through films, panel discussions and some heavy star power. Presented at the AMC Orange 30 on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, the festival will screen more than 10 feature and short films that promote autism awareness or were made by filmmakers on the spectrum, as well as honor those who have had a positive impact on the autism community. Among those honored will be Academy Award-winning director and actor Ben Affleck and Pixar Animation Studios filmmakers Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera. The festival will feature director Gavin O’Connor’s 2016 action-thriller “The Accountant,” which stars Affleck as an accountant with autism who makes a living by uncovering internal embezzlement for criminal organizations.