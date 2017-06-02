Belgium will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral Truvada

Related:

Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer risk Women who breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months may lower their own risk of developing endometrial cancer by 11%. In a new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long. Read More.

In France, a special clinic that cures tattoo infections Inaugurated at the Bichat-Claude Bernard hospital in Paris, the first French medical clinic for those with or who would like a tattoo. Open one day a week, to prevent and treat complication caused by those colouring substances that 14% of the French population has chosen to inject under their screen it offers two Read More.

Three tips for Muslims with HIV who want to observe the Ramadan Here are some useful indications, released by the French association Sida Info Service, for Muslims with HIV who want to respect the Ramadan. 1) Ramadan can be observed only if the Muslim patient with HIV does not have any other pathology, such as diabetes and hypertension. 2) Only those who take medicine Read More.

How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.

People affected by multiple sclerosis on the increase in Italy In Italy, the number of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) is increasing. According to the latest edition of Barometer by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (AISM), published in view of the next World MS Day (May 31), the total figure is around 114,000 patients. While they were 110 thousand according Read More.