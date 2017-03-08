Being overweight in pregnancy increases the risk of having a child with cerebral palsy

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.08

Overweight expectant mothers increase their risk of having a child with cerebral palsy. Researchers from the University of Michigan looked at children born in Sweden from between 1997 and 2011. The study, believed to be the first to show the association between mother’s weight and cerebral palsy using data from an entire country. Of the 1,423,929 children included in the study, 3,029 were diagnosed with cerebral palsy. The results were statistically significant for children born at full term, which make up 71 percent of all children with cerebral palsy, but not for preterm infants. Cerebral palsy develops through a series of events before, during or after birth. The cause remains largely unknown but researchers have found that a lack of oxygen at birth has led to the condition in a percentage of children with the diagnosis. Other identified risk factors include premature birth, low birth weight, blood clotting problems, failure of the placenta to deliver oxygen and nutrients, and some infections of the mother or baby.