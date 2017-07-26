Being deaf and dyslexic did get in the way of her dreams

Being deaf and dyslexic did get in the way of her dreamsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.26
Deaf and dyslexic, at 45 years of age she was able to enroll in university. Colette Scotton, English mother of three, after years of fighting stereotypes and prejudice, was able to complete her first year of nursing school (with the help of a tutor), which had been her lifelong dream. Colette lost her hearing as a little girl as a result of an infection. This, added to her dyslexia that was discovered when she was already 21, left her victim of numerous episodes of bullying at school. Neither her classmates nor her teachers had understood her profound hardship. For this reason, once she had finished compulsory education, she decided to not pursue any further course of study. Until, she convinced herself to become a woman that her kids could be proud of and knocked on the door of Anglia Ruskin University, that gladly welcomed her as new-entry to their student population.
