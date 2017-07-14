Behind the boatloads of immigrants is an uncomfortable and unknown story

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.07.14

Behind the migratory aggression that has unfolded for weeks now, taking its toll on Italy, there is another undesirable scenario unfolding. Of which few people speak, and of which even less are aware. Centered entirely on Africa. Or, more precisely, sub-Saharan Africa. A hazy line of demarcation that goes on seemingly forever, that starts from the southern border of the Maghreb and extends all the way to South Africa: comprised of as many as 48 states, some of which have long been bankrupt.

A restless giant, tormented by devastating internal conflicts that Italy and Europe, if they don’t want to be obliterated themselves by immigration, instead of continuing to play the current, inconclusive tug-of-war, would best face together, and immediately. To be convinced, one need only read the important and powerful report put together by an impressive group of scholars led by John May and Hans Groth, published by Springer a few weeks ago, titled: “Africa’s Population: In search of a Demographic Dividend”. Among its pages, one discovers numbers that give an idea of the dimensions of the problems that are simmering over there. Also of the countermeasures that need to be adopted in the immediate as well as the medium-long term period, if we don’t want, given the warning signs of these last days, that the final straw breaks Italy’s back and with it, that of the Old Continent too. Because, as Pliny the Elder wisely advised already centuries ago:”ex Africa semper aliquid novi”. Which, translated liberally means: Africa brings with it a lot of headaches. It takes only two examples to get the picture.

1) the Sub-Saharan population, that currently represents 13% of the planet, driven by an average female fertility rate of 5 children, that remains unequaled throughout the world, with the exception of East Timor and Afghanistan, in 2100 will represent 36%;

2) according to the latest calculations of the International Monetary Fund, the economy of the sub-Saharan region will need to create at least 18-20 million jobs over the next 25 years, if it is to stay standing.

Figures that not only make one’s mouth drop, but that make one’s head spin. That for the most part are the result, explain the authors, of economic selfishness, cultural backwardness, and total blindness with regard to internal politics. That, on one hand allow the dominant oligarchies to ask the West to provide resources and assist with modernizing their economies, while, on the other hand, they pretend to not see or resolve problem number one: the birthrate. According to May and Groth, in fact, with sexual education of the women and distribution of contraceptives, the number of sub-Saharan births would decrease to 3 (from 5), as was the case over the last 20-30 years, in all of the countries of east Asia, and in the most important Islamic countries, Iran being the leader. And in those societies, the demographics of this dangerous internal bomb would be transformed into a virtuoso demographic dividend that would avoid giving us (and them) the headaches to which Pliny the Elder made reference.