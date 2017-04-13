Behind decrease in birthrate is the real estate bubble

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.13

If the price of homes increases, birth rates decrease. At least, this was demonstrated to be the case for the UK. Where, according to a recent study for reconstruction and development, undertaken by the Bank of Europe, for every 10% increase in the cost of real estate, there was a corresponding decrease of 1.3% in the birth rate, that reached a decrease as much as 5% for couples who were renting. Data which create an accurate snapshot of the reality for young couples living in the “kingdom” of Her Majesty. Who are forced to continually postpone starting a family, upon trying to realize their dreams of living together, finding good jobs, and building a future. Which poses the risk of never starting a family at all. Ultimately, contributing to the dizzying decline in overall birthrate in the UK and to the increase in the average age for having a first child.