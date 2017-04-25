Behind a child’s gait could be a sign of autism

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.25

Even walking on the tips of one’s toes could be a warning sign for autism. This indication has just been highlighted by an Italian study undertaken by Villa Santa Maria di Tavernerio (CO) and published in Autism Research. According to the experts, 30% of children with autism do not place their heel on the ground when they walk. And the harder the surface, the more persistent this type of irregular type of walking. A behavior – according to the experts – that is due to these kids feeling an unpleasant sensation when their feet are pressed to a hard surface. The so-called toe walking, reduces the area of the foot that has contact with the floor, and thus, reduces the intensity of the sensorial annoyance. The child’s brain actually involuntarily creates this alternative walking style as a type of defense mechanism.