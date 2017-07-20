Becoming an Airbnb host is not just a way to make ends meet

by Martina Zoffoli - 2017.07.20

It is simple to become an Airbnb host: all you need is to have a room or an apartment to rent. Less obvious, however, is the fact that your customers leave positive comments that are indispensable to improve your visibility, and therefore your earnings. The truth is that those who venture into this modern and ancient tradition, soon discover that the secret to success is to maintain a careful balance and respect for each other’s rules and desires, or rather their dreams. Here are a few essential tips to succeed and to avoid failure.

To begin with, prepare your host-profile on the Airbnb website. Do it with kindness and politeness. But, above all, include honest images of your home, without tricks, giving detailed descriptions and information; preferably translated into English. Always greet your guests with a sincere smile and take care of them well. When you are doing something for them, learn to take silent ninja steps and every time you grab the door handle to enter and leave a room, do so silently. Talk as though you were in a church and avoid imposing Nina Simone’s gogo on them, when you prepare dinner. Also, never forget that a good host respects the hopes and dreams of travellers and does everything possible to make them feel at home; regarding them as carriers of those good vibes, that make them active members of the Airb & b family.

In a few months, visit after visit, tip after tip, your guests – Jamaican, Tahitian, French, Calabrian, Canadian, Chinese – will grow visibly.

Until one day, and this happened to me, a miracle occurs. On the other side of the door two Neapolitan guests in their twenties appeared. The girl had just taken her exams in Romance Philology and the guy was about to take his exams in Industrial Design. They were in Rome for a concert by Bonobo.

Here they were, two easy going young people who would prove to be more than just customers. They smoked cigarettes while planning bike tours and telling stories of flight to the caves of Pausilypon and Vesuvius, which seemed then to be behind Trastevere. They ate dinner and stayed to chat for a while but dinner became a mystic event with bio food and tarot cards which lasted until the sun came up. As if to celebrate the unforeseen mystical gift of the gods who brought us all together. And although they don’t come to see you the next day, it is already clear that the next time they stay you will be great friends: Words of a super Airbnb host.