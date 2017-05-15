Be careful because even smart drugs are dangerous

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.15

According to professors in Britain, the university does little or nothing to fight the abuse of “smart drugs” used by students. In fact, it appears that the numbers of students who use Modafinil, Ritalin, and Adderal, without a doctor’s prescription, to overcome the stress from exams, are always increasing. And these drugs are for pathologies that these students do not suffer from. To combat the excessive and immoderate use of these substances, the teachers across The Channel have put forth a wide range of proposals to the British academic administrators. From the most radical, which would be blood tests, to solutions such as the organization of awareness campaigns and public debates, which have already found success at Oxford.