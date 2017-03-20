Battle of sign language erupts at Westminster

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.20

Never before in the history of Westminster had there even been a presentation in front of Parliament in sign language. Labor party representative, Alba Butler, while not deaf-mute, chose this form of communication last Friday, to put forth her request to the British government: to accept British Sign Language (BSL) as a formally recognized language, in all respects. Ms. Butler knows BSL very well due to her following closely the over 150,000 residents in Britain with sensory disabilities. And, she also knows well how long they have been waiting for the government’s acknowledgement of this linguistic minority, which would oblige Her Majesty to guarantee that all news and information distributed through public channels be translated in BSL.