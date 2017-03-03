Barcelona opens first whore-house with silicone sexy dolls

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.03

In Barcelona, a house of prostitution is opening that substitutes flesh and bone sex professionals with dolls made of silicone. Dolls with everything in the right place, and maybe even more. A business that is popular in countries like Japan, but this is the first one to open its doors in Spain. Lumidolls, is destined to become an attraction for the fiercest fetishists throughout Europe. And the price for the “service” rendered? At the moment, a special promotional price is applicable, €80/ hour instead of the regular tariff of €120. But, clients have to make reservations in advance, so they can choose the type of dress they want for their favorite. As for concerns about hygiene, the owners of the innovative bordello assure customers that befor and after every “service”, dolls will be disinfected with a special antibacterial soap. In any event, they advise using a preservative.