Bar managed entirely by people with Down’s Syndrome opens in Naples

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.31

Near Vesuvio, a coffee bar in Pozzuoli, a town near Naples, has just opened, managed entirely by a staff of young people with Down’s Syndrome. Mario, Maria Rosaria, Ilaria, Giovanni, Francesca, are the names of a few of the staff members with trisomy 21 who as of today will be serving coffee, fresh squeezed organge juice and cocktails. The Ké Bar has entrusted these kids with running the show completely by themselves, but with a special tutor on premises who will be there to provide any assistance, if needed. The project was launced by the association Bottega dei semplici pensieri that is located in Quarto, near Naples. The mission of the association is to train individuals with Down’s Syndrome and prepare them for employment. Mariolina Trapanese, president of the association explains that – opening a coffee shop like this is a fundamental step toward personal growth and increasing independence for these kids: direct contact with the public helps them develop work-related skills and behavioral skills as well. In fact, an experience like this might even prepare some of the kids for future employment elsewhere”.